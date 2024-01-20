Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 8: Teja Sajja's Film Is At Rs 24 Crore

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man is resonating well with film enthusiasts. Having successfully completed its first week in theatres, the film, headlined by Teja Sajja, continues to perform strongly on the eighth day. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection update on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Hanu-Man gains momentum as it enters Week 2… In fact, business on Day 8 [second Friday] is higher than Day 7.” Providing details about the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Friday: ₹2.05 crore. Total: ₹24.97 crore. #India biz. Note: Hindi version. Box office Telugu version in North India [Week 2]: Friday: ₹9 lakh. Total: ₹1.86 crore.”

Take a look at his post below:

#HanuMan gathers speed as it steps into Week 2… In fact, biz on Day 8 [second Fri] is HIGHER than Day 7 [Thu; 1.90 cr]… Healthy growth on the cards, with [second] Sat and Sun taking it over ₹ 30 cr mark [as per trends]… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 24.97 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/YkGGdc61NO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2024

Similarly, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has also shared an update about the day-wise collection of Hanu-Man. He mentioned, “Hanu-Man is rock solid at the box office, enters the second week successfully.”

Sharing the numbers, Manobala Vijayabalan added, “Day 1 - ₹21.35 crore, Day 2 - ₹29.72 crore [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹24.16 crore, Day 4 - ₹25.63 crore, Day 5 - ₹19.57 crore, Day 6 - ₹15.40 crore, Day 7 - ₹14.75 crore, Day 8 - ₹14.20 crore, Total - ₹164.78 crore.”

#Hanuman WW Box Office



Hanuman is ROCK solid at the box office. ENTERS second week successfully.



Next milestone is ₹200 cr.



Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 2 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/USjoWPV0KB — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 20, 2024

Meanwhile, while reviewing Hanu-Man, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “Hanu-Man is a blend of the mythic and the mundane, the bombastic and the blithe. The film constantly flits from the epic to the everyday as it presents the coming-of-age story of an ordinary village boy who one fine day acquires Hanuman-like strength. The first hour or so of the 158-minute movie is devoted to setting the stage for the grand transition - the man's extraordinary leap into the league of superheroes as the world knows them. It is only after 40 minutes of meandering through his light-hearted shenanigans and comic misadventures that Hanu-Man reaches the point from where the essential classic confrontation between good and evil can begin.”

Hanu-Man is the first instalment of Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe. In addition to Teja Sajja, the film stars Amritha Aiyer, Veralaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Deepak Shetty.