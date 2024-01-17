Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Finds 'Appreciation And Acceptance'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: CharanPspk27)

Prasanth Varma's superhero film Hanu-Man, which has been headlined by Teja Sajja, has proved to be the surprise winner of the Sankranti movie race. Despite going head-to-head with big names like Dhanush's Captain Miller, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, the film has been recording astounding box-office numbers across the country. Sharing details, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a note on X [formerly Twitter], “#HanuMan stands tall, finds APPRECIATION and ACCEPTANCE, both… Continues to set cash registers ringing on Day 5… Several Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres are FANTASTIC… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 18.77 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Taran Adarsh shared that the film had passed the first Monday test with flying colours. In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “It's #HanuMania everywhere: from North to South, from East to West… #HanuMan is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE… Continues its victory march on make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Collects *more* than Day 1 [Fri], despite reduced ticket rates *on weekdays*… This one's NOT going to slow down soon,” Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet.

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “At the level of the yarn that Varma's screenplay spins, Hanu-Man is a blend of the mythic and the mundane, the bombastic and the blithe. The film constantly flits from the epic to the everyday as it presents the coming-of-age story of an ordinary village boy who one fine day acquires Hanuman-like strength…Hanu-Man draws ideas heavily from episodes of the Ramayana and proceeds to superficially touch upon the contemporary themes of power, rural exploitation, democracy and corporate expansion at the expense of the indigenous populations.”

Hanu-Man, set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, is the first instalment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment.