Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma's Rakshas Shelved: 'Somethings Aren't Meant To Be'

Image instagrammed by Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Rakshas, directed by Prasanth Varma, has been shelved. The news was confirmed by the official X page (formerly known as Twitter) of Box Office. The statement read, “Recently, rumours have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh - the duo, decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences.” The note continued, “Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments. Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now clarified with their official statements.”

In the official statement, Ranveer Singh said, "Prasanth (Varma) is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."

The statement quoted Prasanth Varma as saying, "Ranveer's (Singh) energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future. "

The statement also highlighted that Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma, and Mythri Movie Makers believe that “everyone's intentions were right to make it happen but somethings sometimes aren't meant to be at that time.”

“Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma movie - In a mutual understanding, the team decided to part ways with a possible collaboration in future,” it read.

#RanveerSingh and #PrasanthVarma movie - In a mutual understanding, the team decided to part ways with a possible collaboration in future. pic.twitter.com/P6aDL6jxkX — Box Office (@Box_Office_BO) May 30, 2024

The statement comes days later a Pinkvilla report claimed that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh parted ways on Rakshas due to creative differences. A source told the publication, “Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma's Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences.”

“They (Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh) were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future,” the source added.

Prasanth Varma last directed Hanu-Man which featured Teja Sajja in the lead role. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is set to appear in Singham Again.