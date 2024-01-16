Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of 'Unstoppable' Film

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man is winning the hearts of film enthusiasts and how. On day 4, the film headlined by Teja Sajja has minted ₹4.08 crore, according to a note shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Of this, the Hindi version contributed ₹3.80 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹28 lakhs to the collection. As of now, the first instalment in Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe has amassed ₹17.54 crore. In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “It's #HanuMania everywhere: from North to South, from East to West… #HanuMan is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE… Continues its victory march on make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Collects *more* than Day 1 [Fri], despite reduced ticket rates *on weekdays*… This one's NOT going to slow down soon.”

Sharing box office details, Taran Adarsh added, "#HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.17 cr [updated], Mon 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 16.17 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Telugu version in #NorthIndia: Fri 24 lacs, Sat 40 lacs, Sun 45 lacs, Mon 28 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.37 cr."

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man, touted as the first Telugu-language superhero movie, scores in terms of scale and ambition. The execution, notwithstanding a few visual and ideational highs (most of them CGI-driven), struggles at times to keep pace what the film's racing inner pulse. The disconnect mercifully isn't overly glaring. At the level of the yarn that Varma's screenplay spins, Hanu-Man is a blend of the mythic and the mundane, the bombastic and the blithe. The film constantly flits from the epic to the everyday as it presents the coming-of-age story of an ordinary village boy who one fine day acquires Hanuman-like strength.”

On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared that Hanu-Man, in its opening weekend, has exceeded the box office collection of the Hindi versions of blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara and Pushpa: The Rise for the corresponding time frame. As per Taran Adarsh, this Hanu-Man has become the “first hit of 2024”.

In his post on X, Taran Adarsh wrote: “Here's a big surprise… Hanu-Man first 3-day [opening weekend] total is higher than KGF [first part] and Kantara, at par with Pushpa [note: all Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right! Hanu-Man emerges first hit of 2024… Packs an impressive total in its opening weekend… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Friday 2.15 crore, Saturday 4.05 crore, Sunday 6.06 crore. Total: ₹ 12.26 crore. India business. Note: Hindi version. Going forward, the strong hold in mass sectors is a big plus, since these pockets will be driving its biz on weekdays… Also, as highlighted yesterday, a lack of major releases - till Fighter [25 January] - should help Hanu-Man cement its status. Telugu version in North India: Friday 24 lacs, Saturday 40 lacs, Sunday 45 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.09 crore.”

In addition to Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty and Vennela Kishore in important roles.