<i>Kantara 2</i>: Junior Artist Dies By Drowning On Set Of Rishab Shetty's Film

The shoot of Kantara 2 came to an abrupt halt on the afternoon of May 6 after a junior artist, MF Kapil, drowned in the Souparnika River in Kollur, Karnataka.

According to reports, the Kerala-based artiste had entered the river for a dip during the lunch break when the incident occurred. His body was recovered later that evening.

Strong currents reportedly swept Kapil away. Following this, local authorities, along with the fire department, launched a search and rescue operation.

A case has been registered at the Kollur police station, and an investigation is underway. The film's shoot was briefly paused after the incident.

This is not the first time the team of Kantara: Chapter 1 has faced challenges during production.

Earlier, a bus carrying junior artists overturned in Kollur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In another incident, a large and expensive set was damaged due to unexpected wind and rain. The crew has also faced scrutiny from the forest department for allegedly disturbing the natural habitat during filming.

Following the success of Kantara in 2022, the makers announced a prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1. Recently, rumours suggested that the film's release might be delayed.

However, the makers clarified on Instagram that the release date remains unchanged and the film will hit theatres on October 2, 2025.

As per the latest update, Rishab Shetty began filming the final schedule of Kantara: Chapter 1 soon. The current shoot location is around 20 km from Kundapur, Karnataka. Further details about the plot and production are awaited.

Earlier reports had revealed that the team is working on an elaborate war sequence, crafted with the help of national and international experts.

Over 500 trained fighters have been roped in to choreograph a large-scale battle scene, involving around 3,000 participants-making it one of the most ambitious action sequences in Indian cinema.