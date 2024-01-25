Hanu-Man Box Office Collection Day 13: Progress Report On Teja Sajja's Superhero Film. Next Stop - Rs 250 Crores

Image posted on X . (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Hanu-Man touted to be Telugu cinema's first superhero film, has been doing wonders at the box office, much to the delight of fans and critics alike. The movie has managed to not just impress the Telugu audience but also cinema lovers across the country, box office numbers show. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to make ₹1.05 cr on day 13. Sharing a breakdown of earnings for week 2, Taran Adarsh shared in a post on X [formerly Twitter], “#Hanu-Man [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.25 cr, Mon 2.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 38.84 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice. #Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 2]: Fri 9 lacs, Sat 15 lacs, Sun 18 lacs, Mon 7 lacs, Tue 4 lacs, Wed 3 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.33 cr.”

Offering the global box office numbers, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “#Hanu-Man WW Box Office. Hanu-Man crosses ₹230 cr gross mark. Next milestone would be ₹250 cr. Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres]. Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr. Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr. Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr. Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr. Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr. Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr. Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr. Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr. Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr. Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr. Day 13 - ₹ 5.65 cr. Total - ₹ 231.27 cr.”

#Hanuman WW Box Office



Hanuman CROSSES ₹230 cr gross mark.



Next milestone would be ₹250 cr.



Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr… pic.twitter.com/kbVV5GMy8C — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Hanu-Man also found a fan in superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After watching the film, she wrote: “The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold." About Teja Sajja's performance, Samantha added: "Teja sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film . The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar."

Samantha's ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya also only had words of praise for the film. The star wrote on X: “Congrats @PrasanthVarma for the blockbuster #Hanu-Man such new age writing and conceptualizing , goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe ! Amazing performance @tejasajja123 played the character with superb conviction .. also @varusarath5@Actor_Amritha @VinayRai1809 and @Niran_Reddy for believing in this .. cheers to the entire team.”

Check out the message here:

Congrats @PrasanthVarma for the blockbuster #Hanuman such new age writing and conceptualizing , goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe !

Amazing performance @tejasajja123 played the character with superb conviction .. also @varusarath5… — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 21, 2024

Hanu-Man has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma.