<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 last year, Kartik Aaryan returned to the big screen in 2025 with his only release so far, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

What's Happening

The film was released on Christmas and opened to modest numbers, failing to cross double digits on its first day.

The collections saw a further decline on Day 2.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5 crore on its second day, marking a drop of around 35.5 per cent from its Day 1 collection of Rs 7.75 crore.

This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 12.75 crore.

Occupancy figures have also remained low.

On Day 2, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.92 per cent. Morning shows saw 7.28 per cent occupancy, which improved to 18.49 per cent in the afternoon.

Evening shows registered 23.15 per cent, while night shows closed at 30.76 per cent. Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows at 564 but reported an occupancy of 21.75 per cent.

Mumbai, with 428 shows, performed slightly better with an occupancy of 25.25 per cent.

Background

When compared to Kartik Aaryan's previous films, the numbers appear subdued. His romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha had collected Rs 14.35 crore in its first two days.

Even Love Aaj Kal, released just before the pandemic, earned Rs 20.41 crore during the same period.

His earlier collaboration with Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh, collected Rs 21.43 crore in its first two days, while Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon, earned Rs 18.8 crore.

The film is also facing stiff competition from ongoing releases. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office even in its fourth week, earning Rs 15 crore on its fourth Friday.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is also performing strongly in its second week, having already collected Rs 117 crore, with Rs 7.5 crore earned on its second Friday.

Other romantic comedies released this year, including Bhool Chuk Maaf, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, have also posted higher collections over comparable periods.

