Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Teja Sajja's Performance In Hanu-Man: 'Boy Did You Surprise Me'

Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man found a new fan in Kushi actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On Thursday, Samantha, who will be seen in the series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, shared her review of Hanu-Man on her Instagram feed on Thursday. The actress, in an elaborate post wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold."

On Teja Sajja's performance, Samantha wrote, "Teja sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film . The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar”

See what Samantha Ruth Prabu posted:

Meanwhile, Prashanth Varma's Hanu-Man continues to make waves at the box office. The week 1 report card of the film is finally here and Hanu-Man has passed with flying colours. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the first-week business of the film, which released on January 12, is “higher than week 1” collection of Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara during the corresponding period. Taran Adarsh announced the big news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This is after on day 6, Hanu-Man minted ₹ 2.25 crore in Hindi version, informed the trade analyst. With this Hanu-Man's total collection now stands at ₹ 21.02 crore.

Apart from Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty and Vennela Kishore in important roles.