When Rana Daggubati Teased His "Childhood" Friend Samantha 'Ruthless' Prabhu: "Went From My Sister-In-Law To Sister"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the Woman of the Year award at the recently held IIFA Utsavam this year. Rana Daggubati, who was hosting for the evening, caught up with the actress in a brief tete-a-tete before she left the stage. The two actors have been friends for a long time, and Rana did not leave a chance to tease and engage in a playful banter with the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress. During the interaction, he also revealed that he has been calling her "Samantha Ruthless Prabhu" since they were kids.

As Samantha received the award from Vicky Kaushal, she made an emotional speech about how she joined movies after taking a break due to her poor health condition. As she finished and was about to leave the stage, Rana made her stay back for a brief interaction.

"Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister," the Vettaiyan actor commented, which made Samantha crack up. He also mentioned that she has not been doing many Telugu films lately, to which she replied, "If I do a film, it should be like Narasimha Naidu, not Rana Naidu." But Rana was not done with his banter. "That's not cinema, sister, it's a show. They told me you can do anything on it, I learnt that from Family Man," he said taking a playful dig at the show which features Samantha.

The Baahubali actor also seemed to miss the fun side of his childhood friend. He asked, "But where did comedy Sam go?", to which she replied, "Comedy Sam...controversial Sam. She went to sleep; good night."

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are cousins from the latter's maternal side. Even after Samantha's divorce, Rana still continues to share a close friendship with her.