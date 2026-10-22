<i>Hanuman</i> Star Teja Sajja To Get Married In December? What We Know

Teja Sajja, who won hearts with his role in HanuMan, may soon begin a new chapter in his personal life. The young Telugu star, currently hosting The Traitors Telugu, is reportedly preparing to get married in Udaipur.

Speaking with the Deccan Chronicle, Teja said that his future bride “was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father.”

Teja Sajja is planning a small wedding with only close family members and friends in attendance. The actor's engagement is expected to take place in November, followed by the wedding in December. Instead of a big celebration, the actor is said to prefer a private ceremony surrounded by his loved ones.

“I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” the Mirai actor said.

After their wedding in Rajasthan, attended by close family members and friends, Teja Sajja is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad. The event may see several actors and other members of the Telugu film industry joining the celebrations.

Apart from his wedding plans, Teja Sajja has several exciting projects lined up.

He will return as the lead in Zombie Reddy NXT LVL, a sequel of the 2019 film, directed by Suparn S Varma. He is also set to appear in Jai HanuMan. In the upcoming movie, the actor will reprise his role as Hanumanthu, while Rishab Shetty will play Lord Hanuman, in a film directed by Prasanth Varma.

Also Read: Teja Sajja Reveals The Hosting Traits He Admires In Karan Johar, Salman Khan And Nagarjuna