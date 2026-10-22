Nikhil Kamath Reveals Why He Tattooed 'Delay Gratification' On His Arm, Shares 2 Mantras He Lives By

NDTV World Summit 2026: Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath spoke about the importance of delaying gratification, keeping life simple and treating others the way one expects to be treated during the 2026 NDTV World Summit. In a conversation with NDTV's Rahul Kanwal, Kamath shared the two principles he tries to live by, explaining how they influence both his investment decisions and everyday choices.

During the discussion, Kamath revealed that he has the words 'delay gratification' tattooed on his hand to remind himself not to give in to immediate temptations. "Short-term pleasure is more attractive than midterm pleasure and than long-term pleasure. Innately, that makes us human, and I don't think that's going to change. Counterintuitively, every little thing in life," he explained.

He said the idea first occurred to him while thinking about the stock market, where he had developed a habit of selling winning stocks too early. Over time, he began applying the same principle beyond investing, extending it to different aspects of his life. Whether it is choosing to sleep instead of having a drink or reading instead of watching Netflix, Kamath said the idea of resisting immediate pleasure can influence everyday decisions.

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He explained that people naturally tend to prioritise short-term pleasure over rewards that may take longer to materialise. While this tendency is part of human nature, learning to resist immediate temptations can help people make better decisions in the long run, the tech leader emphasised.

Kamath also has another principle tattooed on his hand: treating others the way one would want to be treated. He said these two ideas serve as a personal philosophy that helps him navigate life without overcomplicating things. He added that life does not always need to be complicated by multiple philosophies or rules. Instead, he believes people should simplify their approach, think independently and make decisions based on their own judgement.

"Uh, I look at these two things and I, I think as long as in my own mind, I'm not doing something that someone else will do to me and I will feel bad is good enough. Uh, I think we should simplify life, not overcomplicate it. And we should make up our mind about everything ourself and not do it in the third person. So this allows me to do that," he added.