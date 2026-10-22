<i>Prahaar</i> vs <i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam's Film Takes The Lead Over Rajkummar Rao's Legal Drama

Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkumar Rao, recorded a decline in the box office on Wednesday, October 21. The Hindi legal drama which released on October 16 faced competition from Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli.

According to Sacnilk report, Prahaar collected Rs 1.50 crore in India net on day 6. The figures marked a 54.5 per cent decline from Tuesday's Rs 3.30 crore earrings. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 15.95 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 19.00 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.40 crore to its gross total, pushing the film's worldwide gross to Rs 21.40 crore. On day 6, the legal drama recorded 3,231 shows across India.

As per the report, the film's overall occupancy for the day stood at 19.15 per cent. Morning screenings registered 7.46 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 22.62 per cent occupancy.

Evening occupancy reached 21.54 per cent, followed by 20.54 per cent during night screenings. The film attracted 78,244 footfalls on its sixth day. Despite a stronger Tuesday, Wednesday's earnings fell as the film continued its theatrical run.

Prahaar Faces Strong Competition From Nayyi Navelli

The Hindi comedy-horror fantasy starring Yami Gautam is currently leading the box office race against Prahaar. Although the film witnessed a dip in Wednesday's collection, it managed to surpass Prahaar's box office earnings.

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2 crore in India net on day 6. It marked a 54 per cent drop from Tuesday's collection of Rs 4.35 crore. With this, Nayyi Navelli's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.65 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 24.54 crore.

The film collected Rs 15 lakh in overseas markets on Wednesday, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 2.65 crore. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 27.19 crore. The film recorded 4,737 shows on Day 6, with an occupancy rate of 12.0 percent.

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