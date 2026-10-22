<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali witnessed a dip in its box office collections on Wednesday, October 21.

What's Happening

The period action drama earned Rs 5.50 crore in India nett collections on its sixth day in theatres, registering a 22.5% decline from the Rs 7.10 crore it collected on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the midweek drop, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 59.65 crore. Its domestic nett collection currently stands at Rs 42.05 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 48.90 crore.

Overseas markets have contributed Rs 10.75 crore to the film's worldwide earnings, including Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday.

Ranabaali began its theatrical run on October 16 with an India nett collection of Rs 9.25 crore.

The film earned Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Its collections fell to Rs 5.40 crore on Monday before registering a recovery to Rs 7.10 crore on Tuesday.

However, the film's earnings declined again on Wednesday, when it collected Rs 5.50 crore across 2,232 shows in India.

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 453,848 footfalls on its sixth day. Its cumulative footfalls since release have reached 3,312,504.

The Telugu version of Ranabaali registered an overall theatre occupancy of 40.44% on Wednesday. Morning screenings recorded 22.92% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 48.38%.

Evening screenings reported 48.08% occupancy, followed by 41.92% during night shows. The afternoon and evening slots witnessed the highest occupancy of the day, while morning screenings recorded the lowest turnout.

Background

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in the Rayalaseema region during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The period action drama follows a horseman who rises against British colonial rule, with the famine serving as the historical backdrop to the story of resistance.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, the central character, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in The Mummy, appears as Sir Theodore Hector.

The film has been written by Rahul Sankrityan and Pramod Tammineni and was released in theatres on October 16, 2026.

