<i>Batman Part 2</i> Hits Roadblock As Matt Reeves Steps Away From Production

Robert Pattinson's return as Batman is facing another delay. The Batman Part II started filming after a long wait following the first film's release in 2022, but production has now been put on hold.

Director Matt Reeves stepped away from the shoot because of a personal family matter. Warner Bros and DC Studios confirmed the break and said Reeves will have their full support.

The studios did not share details about the situation or for how long the filming will remain paused. Reeves has also not spoken about the development.

As per Deadline, the studio stated, “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

While the details about the plot remain scarce, Robert Pattinson earlier told Collider that The Batman Part II will be very different from the first film. He said the movie will take the story in a new direction instead of simply continuing from the previous film.

The actor said, “It's so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another. It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious and I'm excited to see how it turns out.”

While Robert Pattinson will return as the titular hero in Batman Part II, Andy Serkis is also coming back as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright will return as James Gordon.

The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.

Also Read: Batman 2: Matt Reeves Confirms Returning Stars For The Epic Saga