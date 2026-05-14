Batman 2: Matt Reeves Confirms Returning Stars For The Epic Saga

Matt Reeves has finally lifted the curtain on the highly anticipated cast of The Batman: Part II. Through a series of cryptic social media posts, the filmmaker officially confirmed several returning stars from the 2022 blockbuster. Instead of a traditional studio announcement, Matt Reeves made the reveal on X via welcome messages and GIFs from the first instalment.



Reeves re-introduced Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

Take a look:

More casting for The Batman: Part II, likely focusing on new additions, will be revealed later today. Reeves shared the following post on X as his last update on Wednesday.

Though absent from the initial reveals, Sebastian Stan is set to play the supervillain Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face, in The Batman: Part II. The Marvel actor confirmed joining Reeves' DC franchise in an interview with Deadline.

He said, "It will be a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it's a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I'm so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he's been one of my favourites for a long, long time — I really think it's going to blow people away. It's going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too.”

Future announcements could also reveal Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance as the new cast members.

Last week, Matt Reeves posted a first look at The Batman Part II, with production testing the Batmobile. His update confirmed that 2027 is set in winter. After the 2022 film ended, the franchise expanded to TV with The Penguin series on HBO, starring Farrell as the DC villain.

This franchise lives under DC Studios' Elseworlds label. It is entirely separate from James Gunn's mainline DC Universe (DCU).