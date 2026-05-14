Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Parents’ Reaction To Her Pregnancy at 19

Kylie Jenner has often spoken about how motherhood has completely changed her life. The beauty mogul is balancing her billion-dollar empire alongside raising her two children - daughter Stormi and son Aire. Kylie got pregnant with her daughter at the age of 19 and gave birth to her when she was just 20.

During a recent appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the reality star revealed her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. “I was 19 when I got pregnant. I was freaking out and was really scared to tell my parents," Kylie said.

"I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I'm going to make. Then I told my mom. No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time,” she added.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott in 2018. She kept a low profile at the time, staying home for months. Their son, Aire, arrived in 2022. On the podcast, the entrepreneur talked about the health issues she faced during her pregnancies.

“I have had chronic back pain for three and a half years. It's just starting to get better. But my son, my last pregnancy, it really took me out,” she said. Kylie shared she could barely walk 12 weeks into her pregnancy, citing sciatica and severe lower back pain.

“I was in the best shape of my life for that pregnancy. So I really had high expectations. I really wanted to work out,” the reality star said. She had gained 60 pounds with Stormi and 65 with Aire.

Kylie also revealed that her first pregnancy was much easier as she was “three centimetres dilated for two months” during her second. “The baby was falling out,” she mentioned.

Kylie Jenner is currently in a relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet. The couple has been dating since 2023.