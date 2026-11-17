"Somebody get these beggars out of here." Can you imagine a 21st-century James Bond, dressed in a tuxedo, with a martini shaken, not stirred, uttering these lines in the new version of the spy franchise? But then Robert Pattinson, who played Antinous, the leader of Penelope's suitors, waiting for news of her husband Odysseus's death, has long outgrown his twink era, personified by his time as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. Then he was a fresh-faced English boy, just out of Harry Potter, playing a 125-year-old vampire in a 17-year-old's body or as Hollywood would like to describe it, an old soul in a genetically blessed model's physique.

Now 40, Pattinson has done enough edgy, independent movies for people to have forgotten his early days. But the frenzy generated by the Twilight franchise makes the media whirlwind around the casting of James Bond look like a geriatric picnic. In those days, Pattinson was better known as RPattz and his offscreen romance with his co-star Kristen Stewart who played Bella Swan was the subject of widespread speculation, including a very public betrayal, a reconciliation, and then a final unhappily after.

Pattinson spent many years after that doing films as far away as possible from the pulpy, shlocky Twilight. Batman (2022) remade his stardom, giving him an iconic superhero to play with. He was perfect for it, brooding, seething with silent rage, and he didn't look too bad in a batsuit.

He has had a terrific year, which shows his range, from Antinous in The Odyssey, Charlie Thompson in The Drama, Chris Hansen in Primetime, and the forthcoming Dune 3, where he was directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve gave him the news himself, showing the bond they've developed, which was undoubtedly a factor in his selection in a highly competitive field, which included the best and brightest of all young English actors, among them Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden (who has already played a spy in the cult hit Apple TV's series Slow Horses).

What makes him a perfect James Bond is what makes him a perfect star for the Age of Angst. He has been in the public eye since 2004, when he was cast by our very own Mira Nair in her take on William Thackeray's Vanity Fair (his scenes were deleted). Yet he has remained an enigma, with no social media in the era of Instagram and TikTok obsessed celebrities. He is a Londoner who lives in Los Angeles with a girlfriend who has dated a series of famous men, and yet he flies under the radar.

As England's best known spy, he will bring Daniel Craig's pouty physicality and Pierce Brosnan's suave chicness to the role. He will be expected to jump out of planes, drive fast cars, shoot straight, and shower feckless love and great dialogue on the ladies. Will he be a cad like the first Bond, Sean Connery, or will he be the lovesick paramour of Vesper Lynd like Daniel Craig? After all, Bond is more than just the man himself. It is about the Bond girl, the villain, his gadget geekhead Q, and his boss M.

A 21st century Bond has to appeal to what Joseph Stiglitz called the MAGA boys as well as the "normal" girls. That's a tough call. The MAGA boys have all been bred on images of toxic masculinity while the cool girls are financially independent and emotionally aware. Will he bring to it the vulnerability of Tyler in the tragic Remember Me (2010), the sharp suits of Tenet (2020), and the predatory swagger of Primetime?

This will be a new Bond in other ways, a combination of unknown unknowns. The studio, Amazon MGM is new, so is the screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), and the director Villeneuve. The previous Bond was almost a cottage industry, still very much the provenance of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson. This is a Bond for a more anxious era, where a big franchise cannot afford to cast anything less than an A-lister in such an iconic part. Bond is about endorsements as well, from the Aston Martin to the Omega watch to the Bollinger champagne to the Tom Ford suits. As a major star, Pattinson already has his own endorsements such as Jaeger Le Coutre and Dior, which conflict with the Bond brands.

The biggest conflict though will arise with DC, which has to decide when to shoot the next Batman with Bond coming up. Is there a danger that Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne, another gent who looks swish in a suit, will be confused with Bond? Here is where Pattinson counts, because he is as white and as English as the role demands, but also capable with his mastery over accents, to appeal to the Americans. Like most British movie stars, the most successful are those who travel well across the pond. The British entertainment industry is too tiny to contain all its talent, much of it theatrically trained, and adept at shapeshifting from stage to TV to cinema.

Pattinson may well be the perfect Bond but is he the spy for our crazy war-torn times where the villains are as much transnational tech barons as venal dictators? We've had a glimpse of both before, in Jonathan Pryce's Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Steve Berkoff's General Orlov in Octopussy (1983). We need something truly sinister for our wicked times in the new Bond film.

The MAGA boys will be happy that the "woke" choices for Bond fell out of the race, and the Twilight female fans are today's consuming millennial women. Pattinson may just refresh the franchise that started in 1962 with Dr No. As its seventh custodian, he will have to reimagine it with intellectual integrity, physical vigour, and emotional heft.

Luckily for Amazon MGM, Pattinson has all three qualities in abundance.

(The author is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author