Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most-awaited video games in the world, rolled out on Thursday, after 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs. Though the popular game may not be available in all countries.

Russia, China, Qatar, Lebanon, Bahrain and Taiwan are among the markets facing restrictions, but GTA 6 has not been officially banned by the governments of these countries.

While China has strict rules for foreign video games, Russia faces restrictions because of the suspension of gaming services, according to Newsweek. In other countries, the game is missing from local stores, or players cannot claim the free GTA+ subscription offer.

In China, games need government approval before they can be officially sold in the country. The Grand Theft Auto series has never received approval for an official launch in mainland China. Its violence, crime and adult content make it difficult to get regulatory clearance.

Players can still access overseas versions through imported copies and foreign console accounts, subject to local rules.

In Russia, GTA 6 is not available through the country's official PlayStation Store. Sony suspended its PlayStation Store services in Russia in 2022 after the country invaded Ukraine and the sanctions that followed.

Mikhail Ivanov, deputy chairman of the World Russian People's Council, has asked Rockstar Games to develop a special version of GTA 6 for Russian players. Ivanov has objected to scenes of male striptease in the game, calling them against traditional values.

In Qatar, GTA 6 is missing from the local PlayStation Store. The country is also excluded from the free one-month GTA+ subscription offer linked to the game's pre-orders. However, there is no confirmed government announcement banning the game.

Lebanon, Bahrain and Taiwan are also on the list of countries excluded from the free GTA+ subscription offer. However, this restriction does not automatically mean that the main game is banned. There is no confirmed government announcement declaring a ban on GTA 6 in the country.

Sony published a list of countries that were not eligible for a free one-month GTA+ subscription with GTA 6 pre-orders. The list included Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Russia and Taiwan.

Grand Theft Auto games have faced restrictions in some Gulf countries because of their adult content. These games feature violence, crime, drug use and sexual content. Other popular video games have also faced similar restrictions in the region.