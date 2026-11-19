A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a bulldozer in a Samajwadi Party roadshow led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident has raised questions about arrangements and crowd management during the political event.

The boy, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father is a local BJP leader. The accident took place in the Koodaghat area during the party's PDA Rath Yatra.

According to the boy's father, Omkar Singh, the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the rally when the incident occurred. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had already moved ahead when the bulldozer, approaching at high speed, hit his son from behind.

The impact reportedly threw Aryavardhan against a road divider, leaving him with a serious injury to the back of his head. He later died.

The incident has raised questions about the arrangements made to ensure public safety during the roadshow, particularly the movement of heavy vehicles among crowds. Questions have also been raised about who was responsible for regulating the movement of vehicles participating in the rally.

Victim's family staged protest after the accident

Photo Credit: ANI

Following the incident, Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad also spoke to the MLA over the phone and directed him to ensure all possible assistance to the family.

The state BJP has blamed the SP hooliganism for the boy's death.

Asked about the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said he was unaware of the boy's death. He, however, blamed the administration for failing to make adequate arrangements for the roadshow.

"I have no information about the incident. Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. People need to be cautious of BJP members. They implicate anyone in false cases," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Police said that they have seized the bulldozer and are trying to trace the owner.

Akhilesh's Wednesday roadshow began from the Gorakhpur airport and culminated at Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura. It witnessed an impressive turnout from all nine Assembly segments of the district and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, with party workers running alongside the customised campaign bus carrying SP flags, raising slogans in support of Yadav.

Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold. He has won elections as an MP from here five times and as an MLA once.

(With Inputs from Abrar in Gorakhpur)