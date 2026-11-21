Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of harassing the PDA community over the death of a BJP leader's 14-year-old son, who was allegedly hit by a bulldozer during his party's roadshow in Gorakhpur. PDA, an acronym coined by Yadav in 2023, stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

In a lengthy post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "Now that CCTV footage has exposed the lies spread by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister about a child killed in an accident in Gorakhpur, he has become flustered. In desperation at the prospect of being disgraced worldwide, he is now harassing our PDA activists and their families."

The comment comes a day after police arrested five people in connection with the death. A Samajwadi Party leader, Sadhu Yadav, who was named in the FIR, was brought to the AIIMS-Gorakhpur police station for questioning. His family shared a video on social media, claiming that police personnel had surrounded their house.

"We will tell our brave activists not to fear this cruelty and injustice, because the chief minister is only a guest here for another two or three months. His power will not last much longer," Yadav said.

Hinting at infighting in the Uttar Pradesh BJP, he said its state president is threatening Adityanath over an alleged conspiracy to form a separate party.

Yadav also said the party's state organisation is coercing the chief minister to sign a "rejection letter" to label the list of candidates he prepared as "fake." Even 10 MLAs from his own party do not stand with him, the Samajwadi Party chief said. "The deputy chief minister (an apparent hint at Keshav Prasad Maurya) in his own government has contradicted them, stating that no voter's name has been deleted. Even the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh has dismissed their claims, clarifying that they do not provide any data based on religion," Yadav said on X.

From youths and shopkeepers to investors, everyone is troubled by the government's actions, he alleged. "Investors are troubled by the demand for a 5 per cent advance commission, while contractors are plagued by a 50 per cent advance demand. The public can see the consequences of rampant commission-seeking behaviour in every construction project, be it collapsing highways or failing water tanks and bridges," he said.

He said intellectuals do not support the government due to its indecent behaviour towards professors, journalists, officials and lawyers. "Discontinuation of the 'Yash Bharati' award has alienated talented artists, creators, professionals such as doctors, engineers and chartered accountants, as well as athletes," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief said the government's false narrative of improved law and order has now been completely exposed. "How can someone who has openly shattered law and order, literally firing bullets to tear it apart, be considered to have good conduct? It is worth remembering that the chief minister even had criminal cases against himself withdrawn," he alleged.

Yadav said the public is now asking how those for whom crime is a standard operating procedure could ever improve law and order.

"This time, the BJP will lose the election precisely because their law and order has completely collapsed," he asserted, adding that this is why the entire BJP and its candidates are now seeking to remove him.

In an apparent reference to the recent Shri Ram Katha held at Kunda in Pratapgarh district, he said, "They have become so powerless that they cannot even get a programme by a foul-mouthed person from another state -- someone who hurls abuse at Lord Rama and Lord Krishna -- cancelled, let alone take any action against him." The katha was conducted by Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and hosted by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya. Yadav said, "They have bowed down their heads so much before someone's 'little brother' that you would not be surprised to see them prostrating themselves at one of his upcoming events. Someone from outside is openly challenging them on stage, but these poor souls have become utterly helpless, like people with no strength left."

He said devout people are deeply disappointed and upset by their conduct in giving a clean chit to people who stole from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Devotees are outraged by the insult to the statue of Rajmata Devi Ahilyabai holding a Shiva linga idol in her hands in Kashi, attack on the Manikarnika Ghat, insults to Shankaracharya ji and the child monk at Mahakumbh, and lies about deaths caused by the massive corruption and mismanagement at Mahakumbh," he said.

"Their habit of lying about the dead goes back a long way. Now, apart from the more than 20 million false propaganda messages they churn out every day, who is left to support them? They have been completely boycotted by the public," Yadav added in his X post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)