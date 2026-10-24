UP Rabies Scare: Can Curd Or Other Dairy Products Actually Spread Rabies?

Around 450 people in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district received anti-rabies vaccinations after consuming charanamrit which was prepared using milk from a cow suspected of having rabies. The incident came to light after the animal reportedly displayed unusual behaviour and died on October 20. According to reports, the cow may have been bitten by a stray dog, although rabies was not confirmed. The milk had also reportedly been supplied to local shops and households, raising concerns among residents of Dadi Khas and neighbouring Govindpur villages.

Following the incident, health officials organised vaccination camps to address residents' concerns and provide preventive treatment. Around 50 people initially received vaccines at a community health centre, and approximately 400 more were vaccinated during a camp in the village. The incident has raised questions about whether consuming milk, curd, buttermilk or other dairy products can transmit rabies.

Can Curd Or Other Dairy Products Actually Spread Rabies?

Rabies is a viral infection that primarily spreads through the saliva of an infected mammal. It usually enters the human body when an infected animal bites or scratches someone. Infection can also occur when infected saliva comes into contact with broken skin or the moist surfaces of the eyes, nose or mouth.

However, there is no established scientific evidence that rabies spreads to humans through consuming milk or milk products such as curd, buttermilk, paneer or yoghurt. India's National Rabies Control Programme says that there are no evidence-based reports of human rabies resulting from consuming milk or milk products. It also says that rabies vaccination is not required solely because someone has consumed these products from an infected animal.

This does not mean that milk from an animal suspected of having rabies should be consumed. Health authorities advise against consuming such milk because of the potential risks associated with raw milk.

Does Boiling Milk Or Making Curd Kill The Rabies Virus?

Heat can inactivate the rabies virus, which is why properly heating milk is an important safety measure. Pasteurisation and thorough boiling reduce the risk from disease-causing organisms, including viruses that are sensitive to heat.

Curd is made by fermenting milk with beneficial bacteria. Buttermilk is commonly prepared using curd and water, while paneer is made by curdling milk. These preparation methods should not be treated as substitutes for proper heating or as a way to make milk from a suspected rabid animal safe.

It is important to note that rabies transmission through consuming dairy products has not been established in humans. Nevertheless, milk from an animal suspected of having rabies should be avoided. Raw milk can also contain other harmful germs that may cause foodborne infections.

How Does Rabies Actually Spread?

Rabies affects the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. It is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, with dogs responsible for the majority of human rabies cases worldwide. The infection can spread through the following routes:

Animal bites: An infected animal's saliva enters the body through the bite wound.

An infected animal's saliva enters the body through the bite wound. Scratches: Scratches that break the skin can pose a risk if contaminated with infected saliva.

Scratches that break the skin can pose a risk if contaminated with infected saliva. Saliva entering open wounds: An animal licking a cut or an open wound can expose a person to the virus.

An animal licking a cut or an open wound can expose a person to the virus. Contact with the eyes, nose or mouth: Infected saliva entering these moist surfaces can potentially transmit the infection.

Simply touching an animal or consuming milk products is not considered an established route of rabies transmission. However, anyone who has had a bite, scratch or possible contact with infected saliva should check with a doctor.

When Should You Get An Anti-Rabies Vaccine?

Anti-rabies vaccination is recommended after a potential exposure, depending on the nature of the contact and the animal involved. Doctors may also recommend rabies immunoglobulin for certain exposures. If a dog or another mammal bites or scratches you, wash the affected area immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. Seek medical care without delay, even if the wound appears minor.

A doctor will assess the exposure and decide whether you need a vaccine, rabies immunoglobulin or both. Do not wait for symptoms to develop, as rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms begin, but it can be prevented with timely and appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.