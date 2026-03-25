Is Your Child Scared Of Injections? Specialist Shares How To Overcome The Fears

A nine-year-old girl in Mumbai has died from rabies nearly six months after being scratched by a stray dog. Kashish Sahani, a Class 4 student, skipped the anti-rabies vaccine due to fear of injections. Sahani was scratched by a stray dog while walking with her grandfather about six months ago. Due to the fear of injections, she refused to take the vaccine shot after being taken to the hospital. Since she recovered within a few days, her family did not insist on completing the treatment. However, her health deteriorated recently, and she stopped eating or drinking. Additionally, her eyes turned red. Her family rushed her to the hospital, but she died on Monday.

Beyond physical injury, dog bites can lead to severe, potentially fatal illnesses, including rabies, sepsis, and meningitis, especially when left untreated. According to the World Health Organisation, India contributes 36 percent of global rabies deaths. Rabies is a viral disease caused by the rabies virus, which is a member of the Lyssavirus family. The virus travels through the nervous system, leading to serious health complications and often resulting in death when left untreated. The rabies vaccine is highly effective at preventing the disease when the proper protocol is followed.

Fear of injections is quite common in children for various reasons, and this fear can lead to delays in vaccinations, which can have serious consequences on their health.

Many children associate injections with pain or discomfort, often having heard about them from peers or adults. This anticipation can create anxiety even before the actual vaccination. Additionally, negative past experiences with needles or medical procedures can heighten fear. If a child has previously had a painful or distressing experience, they may be more reluctant to accept future injections.

"This incident reminds us that fear in children, even if it looks small to us, can sometimes have serious effects. Many children are scared of injections. This is very normal. The needle, the hospital smell, or even one past painful experience can stay in their mind. For a child, this fear feels big and real. They may cry, refuse to go to the doctor, or hide when they hear about an injection," says Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant in Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

What can parents do?

"As parents, the first thing to understand is that the child is not being stubborn or dramatic. Start by talking calmly. Instead of saying 'Don't be scared' or 'It won't hurt,' try saying, 'I know you feel scared, but I am with you.' This makes the child feel safe."

Children may not fully understand why vaccinations are necessary or what to expect during the process. This uncertainty can amplify their fears.

"Do not surprise the child with a sudden visit. Tell them in advance that they have to go to the doctor and why the injection is important. Keep the explanation simple: 'This will help you not fall sick.' You can also prepare the child at home. Play a simple doctor game with toys. Let the child act like a doctor. This makes the situation feel normal and less scary," Dr. Shankar advises.

If parents or caregivers express fear or anxiety about needles, children are likely to pick up on these emotions and reflect them in their own reactions.

"Avoid using injections as a threat. Many parents say things like, if you don't listen, the doctor will give you an injection. This increases fear over time," the expert adds.

Dr. Shankar also advises that your behaviour at the clinic also matters. If you are tense, the child will feel it. Stay calm, hold their hand, talk to them, or distract them with a story or counting.

"After it is done, appreciate the child. Even if they cried, say, 'You did well.' This builds confidence for next time."

If the child still refuses to go for vaccination, consult a doctor or psychologist.

"The fear of injections is common, and even adults have it. However, it does not mean that life-saving injections or the compulsory vaccination dosage for children can be avoided," Dr. Shankar concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.