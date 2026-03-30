"Peak Healthcare": Bengaluru Startup Founder Gets Rabies Vaccine In 15 Minutes, Draws Contrast With US

BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani praised Bengaluru's healthcare efficiency after obtaining a rabies vaccine in 10 minutes at a local clinic following a dog bite. He contrasted this rapid, affordable experience with a friend's struggle to find similar care in San Francisco, sparking a discussion on urban healthcare accessibility.

In a tweet on X, Dialani explained that he was bitten by a pet dog while attending a house party at a friend's place in Bengaluru. Even though the dog was vaccinated, he chose to get a rabies shot as a precaution. He visited a nearby Clinikk center in Koramangala, located just 1 km from his home, where he received a walk-in rabies vaccine immediately. He described the experience as "peak healthcare," noting that people in India often take such accessibility for granted.

"We take a lot of things for granted in India! I had an unfortunate event where I went to a friend's place all excited for a house party and their pet dog bit me! Even though they assured me that the dog is vaccinated, I didn't want to take any risk. Thanks to a company named Clinikk that runs many healthcare centers in Bangalore where I got a walk-in rabies vaccine," he wrote.

See the tweet here:

We take a lot of things for granted in India!



I had an unfortunate event where I went to a friend's place all excited for a house party and their pet dog bit me!



Even though they assured me that the dog is vaccinated, I didn't want to take any risk.



Thanks to a company named… — Siddharth Dialani (@siddharth_iitm) March 29, 2026

Dialani contrasted his experience with that of a friend in San Francisco, who was bitten by a stray dog and struggled to find a rabies vaccine within a 10-mile radius despite an active search. "On the other hand, one of my friends in San Francisco got bit by a homeless dog (yes, there are homeless dogs in USA!). My friend couldn't find rabies vaccine anywhere in 10 miles radius," he added.

His post sparked a wider debate regarding the accessibility and efficiency of emergency-preventive services in India versus the high costs and logistical hurdles often found in the United States healthcare system.

One user wrote, "India's healthcare infrastructure really is the dark horse here Walk-in rabies vaccine in 10 mins vs your friend searching hospitals in the richest country on earth We've actually solved the access problem. Just haven't marketed it well enough."

Another commented, "Access to healthcare in India is one of the best success stories of the nation." A third said, "Or you could walk into any government run health centre and gotten the vaccine practically for free."

"Very nicely presented. Yes, we really don't take pride in our country. Though there are things to be fixed, still we need to cherish what we have developed as a nation so far, and if some accountability and humanity is there in each individual, things will get even better soon," added a fourth.