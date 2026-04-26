"I've Never Hired From A Resume": Bengaluru Startup Founder's Hiring Style Sparks Debate

Vikramaditya Shukla, the founder of Easemyexpo, a startup in Bengaluru, has become famous for ditching resumes and structured interviews when it comes to hiring people. Instead, he relies on conversation that is instinct-led and focuses on "high agency" and energy over experience. This approach has sparked debate over subjectivity versus merit.



In a post that has since gone viral on X, Shukla said he spends the first 10-15 minutes of every interview having an unstructured conversation with candidates, with no preset questions or competency frameworks. He relies on instinct to assess whether their energy fits the company and if they demonstrate "high agency." Shukla skips formal credentials entirely, prioritising a proactive attitude over traditional skills. If a candidate's energy aligns with the team's, he hires them on the spot.

"I've never hired from a resume. When someone comes in for an interview at my company, I spend the first 10-15 minutes just talking to the candidate. There are no structured questions. I don't choose any competency frameworks either. It is just a conversation. If the energy matches, the person is high-agency and if I feel like this person gets it, they're hired on the spot," the tweet read.

See the post here:

I've never hired from a resume.



when someone comes in for an interview at my company, I spend the first 10-15 minutes just talking to the candidate. There are no structured questions. I don't choose any competency frameworks either.



It is just a conversation.



if the energy… — Vikramaditya Shukla (@exhibitionsguy) April 26, 2026

The tweet has gone viral, with many users questioning the scalability, lack of objectivity, and fairness of ignoring professional experience. Some people liked his approach and pointed out that it was a step toward judging personality and cultural fit, especially in fast-paced startup settings.

One user wrote, "i really like the approach makes you actually figure out how the person is and not build some assumptions along the interview and reject them."

Another commented, "How do you filter from the initial pool of applicants to move forward to an interview without a resume?"

A third asked, "vibe match” as a hiring metric is bold, ngl. What signals do you look for in those first 10 minutes that tell you “this person gets it”?"

The tweet is part of a larger trend in which Bengaluru startups try out unusual hiring methods to find passionate workers, often because traditional hiring practices are "toxic" or too strict.