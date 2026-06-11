Video Captures Moment When US Struck Tanker Carrying Indian Crew

A video shared by the US Central Command shows the moment an oil tanker carrying Indian crew members was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire onboard.

The 15-second unclassified clip captures the vessel being targeted in the Gulf of Oman, with flames breaking out after the strike.

The tanker had 28 crew members onboard at the time, including 24 Indians, as US authorities said precision munitions were fired into the ship's engine room after it allegedly failed to follow directions.

Missile Hits Engine Room, Fire Breaks Out

A missile tore through the engine room of the oil tanker Settebello, setting off a fire onboard. The Palau-flagged vessel was sailing roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar when the incident occurred.

In a post on X, the US Central Command said the tanker was disabled after it violated an ongoing blockade.

"At 11:14 pm on June 9, US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran," the post said.

The statement added that the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello was targeted after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."

"CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13," it added.

India Condemns Attack, Three Crew Missing

Following the incident, India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel off the coast of Oman and issued a demarche to the United States' top diplomat in New Delhi.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing," the foreign ministry said.

The government called for immediate de-escalation of tensions and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement said.

It added that commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted and that free and unimpeded navigation should be restored in line with international law.

Global Maritime Body Raises Concern

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) also condemned the attack on the tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IMO said the Palau-flagged tanker caught fire after reportedly being struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed deep concern, saying any act that endangers seafarers and the safety of international shipping is "simply unacceptable."