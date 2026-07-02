India-Bound Oil Tanker Survives Gunfire Near Hormuz, Reaches Odisha Port

An oil tanker carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil has safely reached Odisha's Paradip Port after surviving a tense passage through the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, where it reportedly came under gunfire.

The vessel, MT Sanmar Herald, transported a cargo of Basrah Medium and Basrah Heavy crude oil from Iraq. According to reports, the tanker encountered active gunfire while transiting near Iranian waters in the strait, sustaining shrapnel damage to its bridge amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

To ensure the safety of the vessel and its crew, the ship reportedly altered its route after the incident and continued its voyage towards the Indian coast without any further security breach.

After arriving off the Odisha coast, the tanker anchored around 22 kilometres offshore near Paradip, where crude oil discharge commenced through the port's Single Point Mooring (SPM) system.

Paradip Port Authority, in a post on X, noted that MT Sanmar Herald operated in continuous coordination with the Indian Navy and completed its journey despite sustaining damage while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel is believed to have carried around 22 crew members, including the captain, during its passage through the high-risk maritime corridor.

In recognition of the crew's resilience and successful navigation through the conflict zone, officials from Paradip Port boarded the vessel to felicitate the crew upon their arrival.

"Throughout the ordeal, the master and crew displayed exceptional professionalism, resilience, and commitment to safety," the Port Authority said.

"With the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the vessel successfully resumed her voyage and reached Paradip safely. Most importantly, all officers and crew members remained safe throughout the mission," it added.

No official statement was issued by the captain or the crew, who remained engaged in supervising the ongoing cargo discharge operations.