Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Now Married, Adam Sandler Officiates Wedding

The love story came true. Singing superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are officially married.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, got married in a one-of-a-kind wedding at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The news of the ceremony, dubbed at the wedding of the year, was confirmed to People magazine by Taylor representative.

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged their vows, the jumbotrons outside the stadium displayed the news Swifties had been waiting for almost a year: "JUST&T MARRIED!"