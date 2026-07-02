Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Has A Hidden India Link: Inside 60-Year-Old Infosys Theatre

If reports are to be believed, the next chapter in the love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could unfold at one of New York City's most iconic entertainment venues.

According to Forbes, the couple is expected to host an intimate gathering for around 100 guests at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports, the speculation has put the spotlight on a venue that has spent nearly six decades hosting music legends, sporting milestones and unforgettable cultural moments.

So, what makes the Infosys Theater so special?

The History

The venue opened in 1968 as part of the current Madison Square Garden complex. Originally known as the Felt Forum, it was named after Irving Mitchell Felt, the then-president of Madison Square Garden.

Over the years, the theatre has reinvented itself several times. It became the Paramount Theater in the early 1990s before later being renamed The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In 2007, a sponsorship deal saw it become the WaMu Theater, although that name disappeared following Washington Mutual's collapse.

In 2018, Hulu secured the naming rights, making it the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Earlier this year, the venue entered a new chapter after Indian technology giant Infosys signed a naming rights agreement with Madison Square Garden Entertainment, giving the theatre its current identity.

According to Page Six, the theatre seats around 5,600 people. That cosy atmosphere has made it a favourite for concerts, comedy shows, award ceremonies and special events, while New York City Theatre notes that it ranks among the world's highest-grossing venues of its size.

Celebrities Who Have Performed At This Iconic Theater

Over the decades, legends including Elton John, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, John Legend, Mary J Blige, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld have all performed there.

The Infosys Theater has also played an important role in the sporting world.

According to Page Six, it hosted the NBA Draft for nearly a decade before also becoming home to the NFL Draft. Boxing cards, the World Series of Darts, and several major sporting events have also taken place within its walls.

Television fans may recognise it as the venue for Wheel of Fortune recordings, American Idol auditions and the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Taylor Swift's Madison Square Garden History

Interestingly, while Taylor Swift has performed multiple sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden's main arena during her career, she has never taken the stage inside the Infosys Theater.

If the reports surrounding her and Travis Kelce's celebrations turn out to be true, it would mark an entirely new milestone in her long association with one of New York's most famous entertainment destinations.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Arrives In New York Area Days Before Wedding To Travis Kelce