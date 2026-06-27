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Oil Tanker Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz As Iran, US Exchange Fire

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday that they had attacked American positions in the Gulf after US strikes on Iran.

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Oil Tanker Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz As Iran, US Exchange Fire
The vessel sustained damage to their bridge.
  • An oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unidentified projectile
  • The tanker sustained damage to its bridge, with all crew members reported safe
  • The vessel involved is the Panama-flagged tanker named KIKU
How will this attack affect oil shipping in the region?

An oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck and damaged by an "unidentified projectile", British maritime security agency UKMTO said on Saturday, following the first exchange of fire between the US and Iran since their deal to end the Middle East war.

"The vessel sustained damage to their bridge; all crew are reported safe," UKMTO said, while another British marine security firm, Vanguard Tech, said the vessel was the Panama-flagged tanker KIKU.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, announced on Saturday that they had attacked American positions in the Gulf after US strikes on Iran.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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