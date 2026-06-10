Harry Potter Stars Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton Are All Smiles At Tony Awards After Party

Harry Potter fans were in for a magical reunion of sorts as actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton posed together for photos at the 2026 Tony Awards after party.



Almost 15 years after the Harry Potter film series wrapped up, Radcliffe and Felton reunited at the party hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez at The Carlyle, Just Jared reported.



Radcliffe essayed the role of Harry Potter in the titular franchise while Felton played his nemesis, Draco Malfoy. The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos.



Radcliffe's performance as the Narrator in Every Brilliant Thing won him a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor.



Felton was at the after party to celebrate his own Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on JK Rowling's book of the same name. The show was not nominated.



The actor reprised his role as Draco Malfoy on the show. He has extended his run twice, and will remain part of the adaptation till at least November this year.





Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton had previously been spotted together at a screening of the Merrily We Roll Along movie in New York City last year. Radcliffe won a Tony Award for his role. A filmed version of the play was later released in cinemas.



Ahead of his Broadway show Cursed Child, Felton told Good Morning America that he had “taken a few tips” from his Harry Potter co-star.



Felton said Radcliffe “was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway”, adding, “I saw him in his first show 10 plus years ago, and now obviously he is a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special.”



Harry Potter is set to return to screens, but as a television series this time. The show will be out on HBO Max on Christmas this year. The series has already been renewed for a second installment.



Dominic McLaughlin will take over the titular role from Daniel Radcliffe. Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will portray Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.



John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost also star in the series. The first season is written by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will helm the episodes.