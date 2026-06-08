Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke Pose Together On The Red Carpet At The 79th Tony Awards

Daniel Radcliffe made a rare red-carpet appearance with his longtime partner, Erin Darke, at the 79th Tony Awards, one of Broadway's most prestigious celebrations. The couple, who have been together since 2012, arrived hand in hand at the star-studded event in New York City on Sunday, drawing attention with their affectionate appearance and easygoing chemistry.



The actress stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.70m), while the Harry Potter star is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65m), creating a noticeable yet playful contrast that the pair appeared completely comfortable embracing.



Radcliffe, 36, opted for a sophisticated blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo paired with a light blue shirt and bow tie. Darke, 41, looked elegant in a dark blue halter-neck gown featuring a flowing pleated skirt. She completed the look with silver platform heels, which accentuated the couple's well-known height difference.



The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing at this year's ceremony, but lost to John Lithgow, who won for his performance in Giant.



All About 79th Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards brought together some of Broadway's biggest names, with Pink hosting the ceremony. She made her awards show hosting debut with a Lady Marmalade-inspired opening number.



Among the night's other winners were John Lithgow, Shoshana Bean, Laurie Metcalf and Ali Louis Bourzgui, celebrating standout achievements across theatre's biggest stage.



Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's Relationship Timeline



The ultra-private couple first met while filming the 2012 drama Kill Your Darlings, where they portrayed love interests. Radcliffe has previously spoken about their early connection, revealing in a 2020 interview that he was immediately drawn to Darke.



“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he told People at the time.



Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2023, though they have chosen not to publicly share his name.



Daniel Radcliffe's First Tony Award



Last year, Radcliffe celebrated a career milestone when he won his first Tony Award for Merrily We Roll Along. During his emotional acceptance speech, he paid tribute to Darke and their son.



“My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much. I'm going to just talk fast and try not to cry,” he said, as a visibly emotional Darke watched from the audience.