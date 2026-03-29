Daniel Radcliffe Shares How "Intrusive Thoughts" About His Death Pushed Him To Quit Smoking After 20 Years

Daniel Radcliffe will always be remembered as the boy who played Harry Potter. The moment someone mentions the films, it's his image that comes to mind. But that's not his only masterpiece. The British actor has worked in independent films, television, and theatre, taking on roles in projects including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Swiss Army Man, Miracle Workers, and more.

What has surprised people, including himself, is how he has re-evaluated his life and changed his lifestyle since he welcomed his son in April 2023. The boy who smoked heavily for 20 years revealed that he not only decided to quit the habit but has also managed to do it successfully. The question is, how?

What Drove Daniel Radcliffe To Quit Smoking

Speaking to Vulture, the actor revealed, "I've quit smoking - not 'just' anymore, but I'm going to talk about it, because I would like to mention this book to anybody else who's interested in quitting smoking."

"I smoked for 20 years pretty heavily, and I was never even thinking about quitting, and then shortly after having my son, the intrusive thoughts of my own death really helped as an incentive to quit," he told the publication.

The book that the Harry Potter star cannot stop recommending is The Easy Way to Quit Smoking by Allen Carr. "It may not work for everybody, but it really worked for me."

"I can't tell you exactly why it worked, other than describing that it did a Jedi mind trick on me," he further shared.

"I would say that if you don't want to quit, don't, but if you want to, then it's a great thing to do it with. It's very easy to mock self-help books, but then occasionally one of them really helps," he said, while reflecting on his experience.

What Daniel Radcliffe Eats Or Drinks Right Before Bed

While Daniel Radcliffe might have turned a new leaf since welcoming his son, it takes a long time to get rid of bad habits. He is now into fitness, but he has yet to correct his eating habits.

Speaking about what he eats or drinks right before going to bed, he said, "That's when I have my main meal of the day. I don't eat well. I eat like an excited child."

When he gets free after work, there are limited options open. So he usually gorges on empanadas, an authentic cheeseburger, or pizza empanadas. "What else? Honestly, breakfast food is my favourite, so omelettes, bacon and eggs, and anything like that that I can have late at night would probably be my preferred dinner," he added.

Earlier in March, The Wall Street Journal published an article in which Daniel Radcliffe confessed that he has transformed into a fitness freak. "I do weights, circuit training, cardio. I don't look like a fitness freak, but I'm pretty intense about it."

"I feel like I'm a cliche of a former alcoholic or anyone who had any kind of addictive personality and then switched that addiction to being about the gym," he admitted, adding, "I used to run on coffee and cigarettes all day. Then, I gave up smoking. Now I just run on coffee all day."

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