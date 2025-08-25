Harry Potter's Professor Sprout, Miriam Margolyes, Opens Up On Health Struggles: "I Have To Walk With A Walker"

Miriam Margolyes, popular for playing herbology expert Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, recently opened up about the health problems that come with age.

In an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the 84-year-old shared that she thinks she didn't do enough when she was younger.

"I've let my body down. I haven't taken care of it," she said. "I have to walk with a walker now. I wish I'd done exercise. It's the most ghastly waste of time, except that it keeps you going. So, I'm foolish."

When asked about using Ozempic, the diabetes drug people often use for weight loss, The Age of Innocence actor firmly refused. "Absolutely not. That's for diabetics. You shouldn't take medicine meant for people who are really sick. What I do think is we should not have food advertising on television."

Miriam Margolyes has long been open about her health struggles. In a previous conversation with The Guardian, she had shared that she feels "more fragile" as she grows older. "So far, I've never broken a bone, but I'm very conscious that, because I have osteoporosis, it could happen if I fall," she shared.

The BAFTA award-winning actor was hospitalised with a chest infection at the Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea in May 2023. She had updated her fans in a Facebook post, appreciating her fans for showing her love as she gave her a health update. She was also diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which she said affected her mobility.