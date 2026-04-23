Dog Bites About 40 People In Madhya Pradesh

A dog bit nearly 40 people all of whom are being treated at the Satna District Hospital here, an official said on Wednesday.

Dr Sharad Dubey, a senior official and physician at the hospital, said a dog bit approximately 40 people between the city's Gahra Nala area and Hospital Chowk, and all the injured are receiving first aid at the district hospital.

He said that all the injured are being administered anti-rabies vaccinations.

Sunderlal Saket, a man injured in the incident, said he had come to buy tea near the Hospital Chowk when a brown dog pounced at him and bit him.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, "I somehow managed to escape and save my life. After me, the dog attacked about 8-10 people in front of me." Earlier in Madhya Pradesh, a similar incident had occurred in Mhow, Indore, where a dog attacked several people.

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