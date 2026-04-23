Bumper Wheat Harvest In Madhya Pradesh, Centre Ratchets Up Procurement

The ripple effects of the US-Iran conflict disrupting global supply chains, choking exports, and pushing agricultural uncertainty worldwide, Madhya Pradesh has moved to secure its farmers at home. At its behest, the Centre has approved a massive increase in wheat procurement to 10 million metric tonnes.

The decision comes at a time when global agriculture is under stress. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz -- through which a major share of oil and fertiliser trade flows -- have triggered supply shocks, rising costs, and fears of food insecurity across countries. In India too, exports have slowed and storage pressures are building, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh.

Against this volatile global backdrop, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav had flagged an urgent concern: What happens to farmers when global markets stall but production surges?

Responding to the state's push, the Central Government has now approved the a larger procurement target -- marking a sharp jump from the earlier 7.8 million metric tonnes to 10 million metric tonnes.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi formally conveyed the decision in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting prior discussions on the need to revise the procurement limit in the light of Madhya Pradesh's bumper wheat output this season.

The urgency was real.

With global exports nearly frozen due to geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions, the state feared that farmers could be forced to sell below MSP. "Despite global challenges and export hurdles, we are committed to procuring every grain from our farmers," Chief Minister Yadav said.

This year, wheat production in Madhya Pradesh has surged significantly, prompting the state to seek a higher procurement cap so that farmers are not left exposed to volatile market conditions.

The crisis is not just about exports.

The war has also disrupted jute supplies traditionally used for packaging grains, forcing the state to quickly shift to polypropylene (PP) bags to keep procurement operations running smoothly.

Procurement has already begun in phases starting April 9 in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions, and expanding to other regions from April 15. The government is initially procuring from small farmers with holdings up to 5 acres, with plans to include medium and large farmers in subsequent phases.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh procured 7.7 million metric tonnes of wheat. This year, with production soaring and global demand uncertain, the stakes are higher.

With procurement now set to scale up, the move is expected to provide significant relief to farmers across the state, ensuring they benefit fully from the bumper crop while reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's position as one of India's leading wheat-producing states.