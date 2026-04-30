5 Tigers Dead In 9 Days At Madhya Pradesh's Kanha, Deadly Virus Suspected

A devastating biological threat may have struck deep inside Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve after a tigress and all her four cubs died within just nine days, an unprecedented tragedy that has sent shockwaves through India's wildlife establishment and triggered fears of a potentially lethal viral outbreak in one of the country's most prized tiger habitats.

The deaths of tigress T-141 and her entire litter from Kanha's Sarhi range are now under intense forensic scrutiny, with primary investigations suggesting that the highly contagious Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) could be the cause.

The grim timeline has rattled forest officials. On April 21, the first cub was found dead near Amahi Nullah. On April 24, a second partially decomposed cub was recovered from Itaware Nullah. On April 26, a third cub was found dead. By April 27, forest teams finally rescued the visibly ailing tigress T-141 and her lone surviving cub and shifted them to the Mukki Quarantine Centre.

Initially, there was hope. According to official sources, both the tigress and cub showed signs of recovery on April 28 and had even resumed feeding. But the recovery was tragically short-lived. Their health deteriorated sharply Tuesday night. Tigress T-141 died Wednesday morning. Her last surviving cub died later the same evening.

In just nine days, an entire tiger family was extinguished.

Madhya Pradesh's additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), L. Krishnamoorthy, confirmed the deaths.

Forest officials said, "An in-depth probe is underway by veterinary and wildlife forensic experts. The carcass of the third cub has already been sent to the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health in Jabalpur for detailed probe, while blood and tissue samples of the mother and the cub who died on Wednesday are also being sent for detailed analysis."

Sources linked to the Jabalpur wildlife forensic system indicate that primary findings suggest all five animals suffered from acute respiratory distress, particularly severe lung-related complications.

A source from Jabalpur's veterinary establishment said, "The primary probe suggests that all five, including the four cubs and their mother, were afflicted with acute distress in the respiratory tract (lungs). Possibility of the highly contagious and fatal viral infection Canine Distemper is there."

The canine distemper virus is widely regarded as one of the deadliest viral threats to wild carnivores, targeting the respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems. It is commonly transmitted from domestic dogs to wild species and can spread rapidly through vulnerable carnivore populations.

Initial post-mortem examinations reportedly found empty stomachs and serious lung infections, critical indicators that strengthen suspicions of CDV.

As fears mounted, speculation also emerged around possible starvation. However, senior Kanha officials strongly rejected that theory. A senior Kanha Tiger Reserve official stated, "There are over 120 semi-adult and adult tigers and 40-plus cubs currently at KTR who are hunting prey. Had there been a dearth of prey base or starvation among tigers, how come they didn't develop similar health problems?"

Kanha is not just another reserve; it is one of India's crown jewels of tiger conservation, home to more than 120 adult and semi-adult tigers and over 40 cubs. A viral breach here could have catastrophic consequences.

Back on April 17, an early warning may already have existed when video footage reportedly showed one cub in visibly frail condition. Forest teams launched a search, but the cub remained untraced until deaths began surfacing one after another.

Now, what first appeared to be isolated mortality is increasingly looking like a potentially larger ecological emergency.