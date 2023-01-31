Tigress Gives Birth To 5 Cubs In Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve

The tigress probably gave birth to the cubs last November. (Representational)

A tigress has given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), officials said on Tuesday. The tigress, named T-27, was spotted with the five cubs for the first time on Saturday in Mukki zone of the reserve in Mandla district, KTR's field director SK Singh said.

The feline, about nine years old, probably gave birth to the cubs in November last year. These cubs are nearly three months' old now, KTR's senior wildlife veterinarian Sandeep Agrawal said.

Tourists coming to the KTR have been excited after seeing the tigress, who is popularly known as DJ, with the cubs, Mr Singh said.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The work on the next tiger census in the country was completed last year and the report is now due.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)