Video: Tiger Blocks Road, Halts Traffic For Hours In Maharashtra's Tadoba

A video from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has gone viral on social media, capturing a rare yet risky moment on the Chandrapur-Moharli road near Tadoba. In the footage, a tiger, believed to be the offspring of tigress Madhu, is seen sitting calmly in the middle of the road, bringing all traffic to a standstill for hours.

The incident occurred in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Tiger Reserve, an area where wildlife sightings are frequent due to dense forest cover and the natural movement of animals across the region. The video was recorded by a local resident, Akash Alam, who witnessed the scene while travelling along the route. His clip shows both tourists and villagers patiently waiting inside their vehicles, hoping the tiger would eventually move and allow them to continue their journey.

Locals say that wildlife appearances on this road have become almost routine, especially in the early morning and late evening. The Chandrapur-Moharli route is a primary commuting path for nearby villages, which makes close encounters between humans and wild animals increasingly common. Forest officials have often advised travellers to remain cautious, avoid honking, and never step out of their vehicles when animals are present.

With tiger movements recorded frequently on this stretch, the road has become particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. Sudden wildlife crossings pose serious risks, and the forest department continues to urge people to opt for safer timings and maintain low speeds when using the route.

This latest video once again highlights the delicate relationship between humans and wildlife in eco-sensitive regions like Tadoba, where preserving natural habitats and ensuring public safety remain equally important.