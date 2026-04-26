At 111, America's Oldest Man Says These 3 Simple Habits Helped Him Live A Long Life

A 111-year-old man believed to be the oldest living man in the United States has shared the simple habits he credits for his long and healthy life. Luis Cano, who was born in Colombia on December 9, 1914, now lives in Linden, New Jersey. His remarkable age was officially validated by LongeviQuest in December 2025, placing him among the oldest people in the world, the New York Post reported. The centenarian never received a formal education.

Cano's life has spanned more than a century of change. He once served in the Colombian Army and later founded a bus company that connected rural communities. Talking to Fox 5 News, he considers building a life in the US to be the biggest accomplishment of his life.

Despite the extraordinary milestone, Cano says his approach to longevity is anything but complicated. Instead of chasing modern health trends, he follows a few consistent principles.

His three core rules are simple:

Abstinence from Alcohol and Tobacco : He has never smoked or consumed alcohol throughout his entire life.

: He has never smoked or consumed alcohol throughout his entire life. Prioritise Sleep : He emphasises the importance of always getting "a good sleep."

: He emphasises the importance of always getting "a good sleep." Good Behaviour: He adds a simple moral guideline: "Behave well."

His lifestyle has also played a role. Cano has long followed a vegetable-rich diet, regularly eating beans, chili peppers, avocados, and onions. He stayed active well into old age, gardening until he was 105 and enjoying hobbies like fishing, bowling, and billiards.

Family, he says, has been just as important. He lives with two of his 10 children and credits much of his happiness to the care and support of his large family, which includes 11 grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2004.

Nowadays, he enjoys simple pleasures like watching airplanes fly by and reflecting on his long journey, which he describes as a "lifetime accomplishment".

Speaking to LongeviQuest in January, Cano's family said the centenarian is now something of a local celebrity. Cars often honk in celebration when they spot his birthday sign on the lawn each year. They also said the city's mayor, Mayor Derek Armstead, has visited their home multiple times to talk with Cano and recently delivered a proclamation honouring his life and achievements.