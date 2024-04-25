Milk, Firefighting, And Positivity: 110-Year-Old US Man Shares Secrets To A Long Life

Vincent Dransfield celebrates his 110 birthday on March 28.

Vincent Dransfield, a remarkable 110-year-old resident of Little Falls, New Jersey, is defying the odds. Not only is he one of the world's few male supercentenarians, but he also boasts an active lifestyle that includes daily driving and navigating his three-story home, according to TODAY.com.

Dransfield's recipe for longevity may surprise some. While he avoids being a health fanatic, he credits factors like drinking plenty of milk (both during his farmhand days and with Ovaltine today) and a lifelong passion-firefighting, as per the news report.

For an impressive 80 years, Dransfield dedicated himself to the Singac Volunteer Fire Company #3, even serving as chief. The camaraderie and sense of purpose he found there not only kept him active but also became a source of deep connection after his wife's passing.

While Dransfield enjoys a burger, some chocolate, and even the occasional beer, his secret weapon seems to be a positive attitude and a love for his community.

"Knowing people and loving people makes me live longer," he shared.

"I manage to do everything. I drive pretty good," he said

"He drives completely fine - better than some other people I see," Erica Lista, Dransfield's granddaughter, tells TODAY.com.

Born on March 28, 1914, Dransfield not only enjoys incredible longevity, but healthy longevity, with a fit mind and body. He says he has never had major diseases, like cancer or heart disease. Dransfield has just always been healthy, and has no headaches or backaches, Lista adds.

Dransfield's story serves as an inspiration, showcasing the importance of social connection, staying active, and finding joy in life's pursuits, even if they involve a daily dose of milk and a good firehouse hangout.