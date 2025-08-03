Tremors Felt In New York As 3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Jersey

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area Saturday night. The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0. It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment. Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it. The official account of the Empire State Building reported in on the social platform X to say: "I AM FINE."

The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

