20-Foot-Long Whale Dies After Collision With Boat In New Jersey, Passenger Thrown Overboard

A minke whale died off the New Jersey coast after colliding with a small boat, nearly capsizing it and throwing a passenger overboard. The whale later washed up dead on a sandbar in shallow water. According to NBC News, the incident happened on Saturday around 2:45 pm when a motorboat collided with a 20-foot-long minke whale in Barnegat Bay. The incident was captured on video, showing the boat rocking violently and the person struggling in the water before managing to tread water alongside the boat. Fortunately, the passenger suffered no serious injuries. The whale, however, was later found dead after washing up on a sandbar.

The minke whale, however, was later found dead on a sandbar in shallow water, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Centre. Due to tidal conditions, officials couldn't get closer than 30 yards to the whale for a thorough examination.

"At approximately 3:40 pm, a boater in the area reported that a vessel had struck the whale, causing the vessel to nearly capsize and a passenger to go overboard. While the Stranding Coordinator was still en route, Sea Tow, who had remained on scene to observe the whale, reported that the animal was deceased," according to a statement from Marine Mammal Stranding on Facebook.

A necropsy is scheduled for Monday, where the whale will be towed to a state park to determine the official cause of death.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Centre has now cautioned boaters to exercise caution in the area and maintain a safe distance of at least 150 feet from the whale's carcass. "Boaters should be advised to use caution in the area north of Double Creek Channel in Barnegat Bay and to keep a minimum of 150 feet away from the whale carcass for your safety," the statement added.

About Minke Whales

Minke whales are the smallest baleen whales, reaching lengths of up to 35 feet (10.6 meters) and weighing up to 10 tons. They are known for their curiosity and can be found in oceans worldwide, from polar to tropical waters. Minke whales feed on small fish, plankton, and krill, and are often seen swimming alone or in small groups. They are also known for their distinctive "boings," low-frequency sounds used for communication.

Despite being hunted in some areas, minke whales are currently listed as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).