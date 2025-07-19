Indian-Origin Doctor In US Charged With Medical Fraud, Sexual Assault On Female Patients

An Indian-origin doctor in New Jersey has been charged with multiple medical frauds such as distributing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, soliciting sexual favors from patients in exchange for opioid prescriptions, and defrauding New Jersey Medicaid by billing for visits that never happened.

Ritesh Kalra, 51, is now on home arrest and has been prohibited from practicing medicine and prescribing medication and will be required to shut down his medical practice while the case is pending.

Several of Kalra's former employees reported that female patients complained that Kalra touched them sexually and demanded sexual favors from them, including oral sex, in order to obtain their prescriptions. One patient described being sexually assaulted by Kalra on multiple occasions, including forced anal sex during clinical appointments.

Another patient continued to receive opioid prescriptions from Kalra when the patient was incarcerated at Essex County Correctional Facility and had no contact with him.

Kalra also allegedly billed for in-person visits and counseling sessions that never occurred.

US Attorney Alina Habba announced, "Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility-but as alleged, Dr. Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey's public healthcare program." She added that by exchanging prescriptions for sexual favors and billing Medicaid for ghost appointments, he not only violated the law but also endangered lives.

"Our Office will continue to pursue those who turn their medical licenses into tools for personal gain and sexual gratification", she announced.

