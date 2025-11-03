On Camera, Cop Hit In Head With Chair During Brawl At New Jersey's Domino's

A violent altercation erupted at a Domino's Pizza outlet in Glassboro, New Jersey late Saturday night, ending with two men allegedly assaulting a police officer. Authorities reported that officers responded to the restaurant around 2:44 am after receiving reports of a massive brawl, Fox News reported.

As the police officers attempted to make arrests, two suspects allegedly picked up a chair and threw it at an officer, hitting him in the back of the head. The men were described as "extremely hysterical" as they fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from the Domino's shows chaos erupting, with customers wearing Halloween accessories, people standing on tables and chairs, and others recording the scene on their phones as tensions rose. The footage captures two men grabbing a red chair and throwing it out of view, prompting bystanders to film the commotion before scattering.

The Glassboro police have released images of the suspects and are asking the public for help in identifying them. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

"At approximately 2:44 am, this morning Officers responded to Domino's Pizza for a large fight that erupted inside the store,” Glassboro Police Department wrote on Facebook along with a video of the brawl.

Here is the video:

"While officers were making multiple arrests two males, seen in this attached video (black male wearing gray jacket and black male wearing light blue sweatshirt) picked up a chair and threw it at our officers, striking one of them in the back of the head. Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene. We need your help in identifying them," they wrote further.

The officer who was hit was treated at the scene and is expected to recover.