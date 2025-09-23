Watch: Barack Obama Meets 102-Year-Old Woman, Asks About Her Secret To Longevity

Former US President Barack Obama interacted with a 102-year-old woman and couldn't resist asking her the secret to looking so good even at that age.

He shared the video of his lively exchange with the lady on his social media platform X with the caption: "Susan, I hope I look as good as you at 102!"

In the video, the centenarian said, "It's so good to be here and to see such a wonderful person." Obama asked with a smile, "Well, you know what I really want to know... what do you eat so I can look like you in a few years? Is it just good genes?"

She laughed and said, "Them greens. Cornbread." Someone accompanying her said, "And the bacon every morning," making Obama laugh. "I'm sure that's what the doctor ordered," he quipped.

"I'm so grateful you came to see me," he said. She replied warmly, "Absolutely." As he was leaving, Obama kissed her hand, and the 102-year-old woman said, "I wouldn't have missed it for anything."

The comment section was full of love and admiration.

One person commented, "My favourite part was when she grabbed your chin. It doesn't matter HOW LONG you were the President to her, you're just a cute kid. This was beautiful."

Another wrote, "Looking that good at 102 isn't luck, it's discipline and lifestyle. Longevity has receipts, not just genetics."

"Susan's got the secret to longevity, and you're still campaigning for compliments. Good luck keeping that charm going until 102, sir," wrote the next.

"Thanks for the kind words, Mr President! I'm sure you'll look just as fabulous at 102," commented another.

Earlier, in 2016, Virginia McLaurin, a 106-year-old community volunteer, fulfilled her dream of visiting the White House. During a Black History Month celebration, she met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, according to BBC.

In July 2015, President Obama met Emma Didlake, believed to be America's oldest living veteran at 110 years old. She served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II and later worked with the NAACP, according to the Obama White House.