Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Saravana Bhavan Bill From 2009 Goes Viral: Three Items Cost Just Rs 50

An old restaurant bill for a meal eaten at Hotel Saravana Bhavan in Chennai in 2009 has grabbed many eyeballs online. The viral post has sparked a debate of sorts.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Saravana Bhavan Bill From 2009 Goes Viral: Three Items Cost Just Rs 50
Posts about old bills often go viral on social media.
Photo Credit: X/ dsureshkumar
  • A 2009 restaurant bill from Chennai's Hotel Saravana Bhavan went viral on social media
  • The bill showed prices for idlis, chapati combo, and filter coffee totaling Rs 50 with VAT
  • Users discussed the rise in food prices over the past two decades and shared mixed views
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A viral post making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit has got people discussing how the cost of eating out has increased over the past two decades. The post contains a photo of a restaurant bill from 2009. It shows the cost of three items at Hotel Saravana Bhavan in Chennai. A plate of idlis (two pieces) was for Rs 14.50, a combo of "Chapati with Side Dish" was priced at Rs 26, and a "Mini Special Pure Filter Coffee" cost Rs 8.83. After including VAT (Value Added Tax), the bill total was Rs 50.

Also Read: NRI Kid Left In Disbelief After Seeing Chennai Restaurant Bill: Here's Why

Take a look at the viral post below:

In the comments, some X users seemed to miss the "good old days." Several people felt that prices had risen sharply in the past few years. Others claimed that the food was expensive as per standard rates in 2009. A few were impressed that the ink on the restaurant bill was visible after more than a decade. The post also received a lot of interest because of how iconic Saravana Bhavan is. Check out some of the reactions here:

Posts about old bills often go viral on social media. Last year, a bill from a Delhi bar from 2007 grabbed a lot of attention online. The total amount for a selection of food items and alcoholic drinks was around Rs 2,500. This led to a debate about how affordable the meal was back then. Some argued it was "pocket-friendly," while others disagreed. Read the complete story here.

Also Read: Viral: Paytm Founder Reveals How He Saved Rs 16,000 On A Rs 40,000 Food Bill

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Saravana Bhavan Hotel, Old Restaurant Bill, Viral Post
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now