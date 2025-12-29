Saravana Bhavan Bill From 2009 Goes Viral: Three Items Cost Just Rs 50

A viral post making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit has got people discussing how the cost of eating out has increased over the past two decades. The post contains a photo of a restaurant bill from 2009. It shows the cost of three items at Hotel Saravana Bhavan in Chennai. A plate of idlis (two pieces) was for Rs 14.50, a combo of "Chapati with Side Dish" was priced at Rs 26, and a "Mini Special Pure Filter Coffee" cost Rs 8.83. After including VAT (Value Added Tax), the bill total was Rs 50.

Also Read: NRI Kid Left In Disbelief After Seeing Chennai Restaurant Bill: Here's Why

Take a look at the viral post below:

Hotel Saravana Bhavan 2009:

Idli + Chappathi + Mini Coffee: Rs 50.25 with VAT! pic.twitter.com/lw5cNM4kNB — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) December 25, 2025

In the comments, some X users seemed to miss the "good old days." Several people felt that prices had risen sharply in the past few years. Others claimed that the food was expensive as per standard rates in 2009. A few were impressed that the ink on the restaurant bill was visible after more than a decade. The post also received a lot of interest because of how iconic Saravana Bhavan is. Check out some of the reactions here:

It was costly then also — RJ- A Silent Taxpayer (@02RJONHIGH) December 25, 2025

As we grow older,,Prices increase...

Memories stay the same.. — Doc_HEMA_MGR_2 (@Doc_HEMA_MGR_2) December 25, 2025

I can get all these and still save some money in 2025 if i decide to go somewhere else instead of saravana bhavan! Why was it super expensive for year 2009! Crazy — Rambo (@Raju27671197) December 25, 2025

Good olden days — Ashwinnneyyyyyyy (@Mr_Ashwin_SK) December 25, 2025

Restaurant prices have been steadily rising! Although salaries have increased, the surge in costs still feels quite steep. — Arjun Vasudevan (@arjunlv) December 25, 2025

Woww with that we can only buy a coffee now — Tech_Nachos (@Tech_Nachoss) December 25, 2025

Nowadays everyone uses thermal prints. So that it vanishes within a week! No evidence 😄. — pgkm (@ParamaguruKani1) December 25, 2025

I think the ink used is of high quality as bills like these today deteriorate in a few months. — Ashok V Nair 🇮🇳 (@ashokvnair) December 25, 2025

Posts about old bills often go viral on social media. Last year, a bill from a Delhi bar from 2007 grabbed a lot of attention online. The total amount for a selection of food items and alcoholic drinks was around Rs 2,500. This led to a debate about how affordable the meal was back then. Some argued it was "pocket-friendly," while others disagreed. Read the complete story here.

Also Read: Viral: Paytm Founder Reveals How He Saved Rs 16,000 On A Rs 40,000 Food Bill