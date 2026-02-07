<i>"Ye Kis Line Mein Aa Gaye"</i>: Professor Quits Teaching, Becomes Advocate

A light-hearted social media post by Jaipur-based entrepreneur Ravi Handa has gone viral after revealing an unexpected career switch by a former professor. Handa shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a friend he had not spoken to in years. The brief exchange quickly amused social media users and sparked conversations about how dramatically lives can change over time.

According to the screenshot, Handa messaged his friend to casually ask about the placement situation at his college. The friend, who was once a computer science graduate and a professor, replied with a surprising update: he is now a practising advocate.

Caught off guard by the response, Handa replied in disbelief with the phrase, "Ye kis line mai aa gaye bhai sahab," a remark that resonated with many users familiar with sudden career shifts among peers.

Sharing the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Handa added a humorous caption highlighting the importance of staying in touch with friends. "Please keep in touch with friends. Otherwise, you will find out over an awkward WhatsApp conversation that a college professor (IIT Kanpur, Comp Sci grad) has now become an advocate," the caption read.

Otherwise you will find over an awkward WhatsApp conversation that a college professor (IIT Kanpur, Comp Sci grad) has now become an advocate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZGTuC82wT — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) February 6, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, with users reacting with laughter and surprise. Many commented that the story reflected their own experiences of reconnecting with old friends, only to discover that they had taken entirely different career paths.

Some users praised the professor's decision to switch professions, calling it a reminder that career changes are not only possible but sometimes necessary. Others pointed out that moving from engineering or academia to law is becoming increasingly common in India.