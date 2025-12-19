Advertisement

Drake, Sinners, Kiran Desai: Barack Obama's Top Songs, Films, Books Of 2025

Former First Lady Michelle Obamas book 'The Look' also made an appearance on the list.

Barack Obamas list featured music from Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, and BLACKPINK.

Every year, former US President Barack Obama shares what has been inspiring him, and 2025 is no different. From thought-provoking books by Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan, and Kiran Desai to music from Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, and BLACKPINK, this year's list is a mix of literary brilliance and chart-topping beats.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book The Look also made an appearance on the list.

Here Are Barack Obama's Favourite Books Of 2025

  • Paper Girl - Beth Macy
  • Flashlight - Susan Choi
  • We the People - Jill Lepore
  • The Wilderness - Angela Flournoy
  • There is No Place for Us - Brian Goldstone
  • North Sun - Ethan Rutherford
  • 1929 - Andrew Ross Sorkin
  • The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny - Kiran Desai
  • Dead and Alive - Zadie Smith
  • What We Can Know - Ian McEwan
  • The Look - Michelle Obama

Books Barack Obama Recommended In Summer

  • Mark Twain - Ron Chernow
  • The Book of Records - Madeleine Thien
  • King of Ashes - SA Cosby
  • Rosarita - Anita Desai
  • Audition - Katie Kitamura
  • The Buffalo Hunter Hunter - Stephen Graham Jones
  • Abundance - Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson
  • A Marriage at Sea - Sophie Elmhirst
  • Who is Government? - Michael Lewis
  • The Sirens' Call - Chris Hayes

Barack Obama's Favourite Movies Of 2025

  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Hamnet
  • Sentimental Value
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Train Dreams
  • Jay Kelly: Good Fortune
  • Orwell: 2+2=5

Barack Obama's Favourite Music Of 2025

  • Nice to Each Other - Olivia Dean
  • Luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • TaTaTa - Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
  • JUMP - BLACKPINK
  • Faithless - Bruce Springsteen
  • Pasayadan - Ganavya
  • 99 - Olamide ft. Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
  • Pending - Lil Naay & Myke Towers
  • Sexo, Violencia y Llantas - Rosalía
  • Metal - The Beths
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
  • just say dat - Gunna
  • The Giver - Chappell Roan
  • Aurora - Mora & De La Rose
  • Silver Lining - Laufey
  • No More Old Men - Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
  • Bury Me - Jason Isbell
  • I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again - Stacey Kent
  • Never Felt Better - Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
  • Please Don't Cry - Kacy Hill
  • Stay - ROE
  • In the Name of Love - Victoria Noelle
  • Ancient Light - I'm With Her
  • Vitamina - Jombriel, DFZM & Jøtta
  • Float - Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
  • Ordinary - Alex Warren
  • Sycamore Tree - Khamari
  • NOKIA - Drake
  • En Privado - Xavi & Manuel Turizo
  • Not In Surrender - Obongjayar
