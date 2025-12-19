Drake, Sinners, Kiran Desai: Barack Obama's Top Songs, Films, Books Of 2025

Every year, former US President Barack Obama shares what has been inspiring him, and 2025 is no different. From thought-provoking books by Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan, and Kiran Desai to music from Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, and BLACKPINK, this year's list is a mix of literary brilliance and chart-topping beats.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book The Look also made an appearance on the list.
As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025
Here Are Barack Obama's Favourite Books Of 2025
- Paper Girl - Beth Macy
- Flashlight - Susan Choi
- We the People - Jill Lepore
- The Wilderness - Angela Flournoy
- There is No Place for Us - Brian Goldstone
- North Sun - Ethan Rutherford
- 1929 - Andrew Ross Sorkin
- The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny - Kiran Desai
- Dead and Alive - Zadie Smith
- What We Can Know - Ian McEwan
- The Look - Michelle Obama
Books Barack Obama Recommended In Summer
- Mark Twain - Ron Chernow
- The Book of Records - Madeleine Thien
- King of Ashes - SA Cosby
- Rosarita - Anita Desai
- Audition - Katie Kitamura
- The Buffalo Hunter Hunter - Stephen Graham Jones
- Abundance - Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson
- A Marriage at Sea - Sophie Elmhirst
- Who is Government? - Michael Lewis
- The Sirens' Call - Chris Hayes
Barack Obama's Favourite Movies Of 2025
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Hamnet
- Sentimental Value
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Train Dreams
- Jay Kelly: Good Fortune
- Orwell: 2+2=5
Barack Obama's Favourite Music Of 2025
- Nice to Each Other - Olivia Dean
- Luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- TaTaTa - Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
- JUMP - BLACKPINK
- Faithless - Bruce Springsteen
- Pasayadan - Ganavya
- 99 - Olamide ft. Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
- Pending - Lil Naay & Myke Towers
- Sexo, Violencia y Llantas - Rosalía
- Metal - The Beths
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- just say dat - Gunna
- The Giver - Chappell Roan
- Aurora - Mora & De La Rose
- Silver Lining - Laufey
- No More Old Men - Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
- Bury Me - Jason Isbell
- I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again - Stacey Kent
- Never Felt Better - Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
- Please Don't Cry - Kacy Hill
- Stay - ROE
- In the Name of Love - Victoria Noelle
- Ancient Light - I'm With Her
- Vitamina - Jombriel, DFZM & Jøtta
- Float - Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
- Ordinary - Alex Warren
- Sycamore Tree - Khamari
- NOKIA - Drake
- En Privado - Xavi & Manuel Turizo
- Not In Surrender - Obongjayar
