Drake, Sinners, Kiran Desai: Barack Obama's Top Songs, Films, Books Of 2025

Every year, former US President Barack Obama shares what has been inspiring him, and 2025 is no different. From thought-provoking books by Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan, and Kiran Desai to music from Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, and BLACKPINK, this year's list is a mix of literary brilliance and chart-topping beats.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book The Look also made an appearance on the list.

As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025

Here Are Barack Obama's Favourite Books Of 2025

Paper Girl - Beth Macy

Flashlight - Susan Choi

We the People - Jill Lepore

The Wilderness - Angela Flournoy

There is No Place for Us - Brian Goldstone

North Sun - Ethan Rutherford

1929 - Andrew Ross Sorkin

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny - Kiran Desai

Dead and Alive - Zadie Smith

What We Can Know - Ian McEwan

The Look - Michelle Obama

Books Barack Obama Recommended In Summer

Mark Twain - Ron Chernow

The Book of Records - Madeleine Thien

King of Ashes - SA Cosby

Rosarita - Anita Desai

Audition - Katie Kitamura

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter - Stephen Graham Jones

Abundance - Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson

A Marriage at Sea - Sophie Elmhirst

Who is Government? - Michael Lewis

The Sirens' Call - Chris Hayes

Barack Obama's Favourite Movies Of 2025

One Battle After Another

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Hamnet

Sentimental Value

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Train Dreams

Jay Kelly: Good Fortune

Orwell: 2+2=5

Barack Obama's Favourite Music Of 2025