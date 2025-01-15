124-Year-Old Chinese Woman Shares Longevity Secrets: "Lard Rice, Walks After Meal"

A centenarian Chinese woman, renowned for her love for lard rice and her upbeat outlook on life, has become an inspiration for millions online. Qiu Chaishi was born in 1901, during the Qing dynasty (1644-1911), a period marked by semi-colonial and semifeudal rule in China.

On January 1, Qiu celebrated her 124th birthday, making her one of the oldest centenarians in Nanchong City, located in southwestern China's Sichuan province. Her family spans six generations, with her 60-year-old granddaughter and the youngest member being just eight months old, the South China Morning Post reported.

In a recent interview with local media, Qiu attributed her long life to a simple and disciplined lifestyle. She follows a routine of eating three meals a day, taking walks after meals, and retiring to bed around 8 pm. Remarkably independent, she manages daily chores like combing her hair, lighting fires, feeding geese, and even climbing stairs effortlessly.

Qiu's favourite dish is a porridge made with pumpkin, winter melon, and crushed corn, garnished with a spoonful of lard. While she has a fondness for lard, she now consumes it in moderation following medical advice, her granddaughter shared.

Qiu's life has been marked by resilience through hardship. During the Qing dynasty, she witnessed widespread famine, recalling how many perished while searching for wild vegetables. "But I made it through," she said.

Before marriage, Qiu gained admiration in her village for her sharp accounting skills and physical strength, excelling in demanding tasks like ploughing fields and stacking stones. In her 40s, she faced tragedy when her husband died suddenly, leaving her to raise their four children alone. Despite financial struggles, she worked tirelessly to provide for them.

Heartbreak struck again in her 70s when her eldest son died, and her daughter-in-law remarried, leaving behind a granddaughter. Qiu took on the responsibility of raising the child alone. Years later, her granddaughter endured her hardships, losing her husband to illness. Today, Qiu lives with her granddaughter in a three-story rural home in Nanchong.

Even after turning 100, Qiu has remained mentally sharp, though her vision and hearing have declined. She retains a sense of humour, joking, "My siblings, husband, and son passed away long ago. The King of Hell must have forgotten about me and will not take me!"

Her granddaughter, Qiu Taohua, admires her unwavering spirit. "Grandma never complains. After every misfortune, she stays quiet for a while, then bounces back with laughter and positivity."