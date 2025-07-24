Rs 18,000 Salary To Owning A Home, 23-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie's Inspirational Journey Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man has caught the internet's attention after sharing his inspiring journey from earning just Rs 18,000 a month as an intern to making Rs 24 lakh per annum and buying his first home - all by the age of 23. In a Reddit post titled "23M | From Rs 18k/month intern to owning a home - coming from below middle class," he revealed that he had no financial safety net and faced several challenges along the way. Despite the odds, he built a stable, successful life and now proudly owns a house and many of the things he once only dreamed of online.

The man shared that he comes from a "lower-middle-class" family of four, where the monthly earnings rarely go over Rs 15,000. "No family savings. No safety net. Just dreams, pressure, and relentless hustle. Got into a Tier 1 college through hard work alone. Started my first internship at Rs 18k/month. By July 2023, I was earning Rs 15 LPA all while living in Bangalore, figuring it all out on my own," he shared.

"Today, I can proudly say: Bought my first home this month (yes, savings are gone and there's a loan - but it's mine). Got a MacBook, an iPhone, a PS5 - the things I used to just look at online. Still doing the activities I love - from treks to side hustles. Working remotely as an SDE-2 (real chill company) at Rs 24 LPA," the techies continued. "All of this - with zero backup. Just consistency and belief," he wrote.

Concluding his post, the 23-year-old revealed that his next goal is to earn Rs 50 lakh per annum and start a business by the end of this year.

The post has gone viral on social media, with many praising the man. "Amazing work bro. You have beautiful house. Now, bring your expenses down (like outings and accessories purchases) and start saving," wrote one user.

"What a lovely post I am also in the same boat starting from the 28th 12k internship. Hope I can also gift my family a home and a car. congratulations brother really loved the most made me," said another.

"Humble journey mate god bless you made yourself and family proud. I know this could be an average post for the people who are used to see luxurious properties. But i feel you i have been thr and i know what you're feeling," commented a third user.

"I belong to the same background, and doing BTech similarly, hopefully, I could achieve all this by 23," expressed one user.